Construction worked dies after falling off roof of FBISD middle school

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A construction worker is dead after police said he fell off a roof while working at a middle school in the Fort Bend Independent School District.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the First Colony Middle School in Sugar Land, according to authorities.

According to a statement sent out by the school, the worker was on the roof of the building when he fell and suffered severe injuries. Paramedics quickly responded to the accident, but the worker succumbed to his injuries, the school said.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the individual’s family and all who are affected by this tragedy," the statement said in part.

Parents and other members of the First Colony Middle School community were notified of the incident, according to a district spokesperson.

Here is the full statement:

To our First Colony Middle School community,

I am writing to make you aware of a construction/industrial accident that occurred at our school early this morning, as some in our community may have noticed emergency crews. Emergency responders were called to First Colony Middle School just before 5 a.m. this morning to assist a construction worker who fell from the building, but sadly, the worker did not survive. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and friends. Law enforcement remained at the scene this morning to continue the investigation, and as a result, we are making minor adjustments to our morning arrival. Parents who are dropping off their children will be diverted to another area of the building, and there will be staff present to direct families to the appropriate entrance. Please join me in keeping the individual in your thoughts this morning.

Fort Bend ISD Police will be investigating. The district spokesperson said FBISD will be cooperating fully as the investigation into the incident continues. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.