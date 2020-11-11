Ask 2: Westpark exit from 59, what’s going on out there?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Westpark Exit from 59, what’s going on out there?

Answer: Drivers exiting 59 to the West Park Toll Road that lands at Richmond, which then turns into Post Oak, are experiencing traffic issues. It appears there is sufficient signage out there, according to TxDOT, but people are either confused or not paying attention and going down the wrong way. The problem is, according to area drivers, the intersection is not marked well yet and it’s easy at night to make a mistake.

However, when speaking to TxDOT about this issue, they told us that they will take a look at the area and see if there is anything crews can do to improve safety out there.

The importance of work zone awareness is crucial in these scenarios because the setup is not always ideal and lane configurations can change. According to TxDOT, the alternative is to close lanes and restrict access until the roadway construction is complete, but in a heavily traveled area -- that is not always a good idea.

West Park exit to 59

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.