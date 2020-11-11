Ask 2: The overpass over I-45 for Hughes Road in Galveston County; when is it to be finished?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: The overpass over I-45 for Hughes Road in Galveston County; when is it to be finished?

Answer: The I-45 construction expanded with the demolition of the bridge in League City. TxDOT began to demolish the existing Hughes Road bridge in Dickinson last October, just south of League City. Construction from the west side of I-45 progressing east across I-45 has been taking place since then. The Hughes Road overpass has been closed until the new bridge is fully reconstructed over I-45

The FM 646 intersection project will be done in two phases.

- The first included the demolition of the overpass, working on the northbound main-lane overpass and reconstructing the intersection and feeder.

- The second phase will reopen the intersection to eastbound and westbound traffic and reconstruction of the feeder on the southbound side of the overpass.

Drivers should follow detour signs to reach their destinations.

According to TxDOT’s project tracker website, this two-phase project should be done by 2023.

