$1M offer: Texas’ Dan Patrick urging people to come forward if they have voter fraud to report

HOUSTON – Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he supports President Donald Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud -- and is now offering up to $1 million to encourage and reward people to come forward if they have any instances of voter fraud to report.

Those who give information to local law enforcement that leads to an arrest and conviction will get at least $25,000, according to the Patrick’s office.

President @realDonaldTrump’s @POTUS pursuit of voter fraud is not only essential to determine the outcome of this election, it is essential to maintain our democracy and restore faith in future elections. Here’s my statement: https://t.co/7pUPJWsd3M#txlege — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) November 10, 2020

