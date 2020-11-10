82ºF

Local News

$1M offer: Texas’ Dan Patrick urging people to come forward if they have voter fraud to report

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor


HOUSTON – Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he supports President Donald Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud -- and is now offering up to $1 million to encourage and reward people to come forward if they have any instances of voter fraud to report.

Those who give information to local law enforcement that leads to an arrest and conviction will get at least $25,000, according to the Patrick’s office.

