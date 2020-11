HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating after one person was fatally struck by a vehicle in northwest Houston Monday.

Police said the incident happened around 5:04 a.m. in the 14100 block of Northwest Freeway near Fairbanks North Houston Road.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle that hit the victim stayed at the scene. Police said the accident did not happen on the freeway.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.