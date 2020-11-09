Local law expert says President Trump legal challenges won’t change the outcome of election

HOUSTON – President Donald Trump is not giving up on the historical 2020 election.

“We want the law to be used in a proper manner,” Trump said.

The Trump campaign is pursuing numerous lawsuits to challenge the results of the election.

KPRC 2 spoke to Dr. Eddy Carder, a constitutional law expert and professor at Prairie View A&M University, about the validity of Trump’s legal arguments.

“He has every right to challenge the election, challenge the votes, to pursue legal remedies and cures for the situation if there is absolute substantial fraud,” he said.

However, Carder said there is nothing substantive so far that would change the outcome of the election.

“He will really have to establish something significantly fraudulent has happened in the process. It seems in order to affect the outcome right now. It looks as if it is very secure for President Biden,” Carder said.

After President-Elect Biden was declared victorious Saturday, President Trump announced his legal team would continue to fight in court.

“If President Trump is behind in the voting then halting the results, counting of the votes that would defeat his purpose in order to enable him to get ahead. So it’s really kind of a catch 22 for him,” Carder said.

Trump said he has no plans to concede as the legal fight continues.

“I think that’s the best thing to do in the interest of the nation. If it was a close call or a close vote between Biden and Trump if it were a close call, then certainly. These kinds of things would be concerning but it doesn’t seem to be the case at this point,” Carder said.