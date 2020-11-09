Grocery stores limiting some products again

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Have you been trying to stay stocked with household necessities in 2020? Well, be aware.

Several grocery stores are limiting the number of products customers can purchase per visit.

At all HEB stores, customers can purchase a maximum of two items for brisket, disinfecting and antibacterial sprays and wipes, Hydrogen peroxide, rubbing (Isopropyl) alcohol and first aid and cleaning Gloves.

While Kroger has instituted limits of two for products like bath tissue, paper towels, disinfecting wipes and hand soap, according to CNN.

These product limits are to ensure all customers have access to the products they need.