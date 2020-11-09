74ºF

Grocery stores limiting some products again

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

FILE - In this May 10, 2020 file photo, a shopper pushes his cart past a display of packaged meat in a grocery store in southeast Denver. U.S. wholesale prices jumped 0.4% in September as food costs rose by the largest amount since May. The Labor Department said Wednesday, Oct. 14, that the September increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, followed a 0.3% rise in August and a 0.6% surge in July which had been the biggest monthly gain since late 2018. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
HOUSTON – Have you been trying to stay stocked with household necessities in 2020? Well, be aware.

Several grocery stores are limiting the number of products customers can purchase per visit.

At all HEB stores, customers can purchase a maximum of two items for brisket, disinfecting and antibacterial sprays and wipes, Hydrogen peroxide, rubbing (Isopropyl) alcohol and first aid and cleaning Gloves.

While Kroger has instituted limits of two for products like bath tissue, paper towels, disinfecting wipes and hand soap, according to CNN.

These product limits are to ensure all customers have access to the products they need.

