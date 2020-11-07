Nehls plans to keep focus on constituents as he heads to Washington

Fort Bend County – Firt Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls is now also Congressman-elect Troy Nehls after a solid win in the race for Congressional District-22. Headed to Washington next week for freshman orientation -- Nehls said in addition to veteran and citizen mental health he’ll be focused on flood mitigation and infrastructure funds for District-22.

“I believe whatever side wins there’s probably gonna be a very large infrastructue bill,” Nehls said. “A stimulus package coming out of there to help stimulate the economy.”

In a hard-fought campaign that at times got personal Nehls said he never receved a congratulatory concession call from challenger Sri Kulkarni. But the two wound up at a meeting together earlier Friday and appear to have made amends.

“Believe it or not we shook each others hands and gave a hug,” said Nehls. “We moved on. We’re professionals.”

Nehls plans to spend three-to-four days a week in Washington but as much of his time will be in District-22.

“Making sure that I serve the constituents that put me in office,” he said. “And I’m never going to let them down.”