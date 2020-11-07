81ºF

Local News

‘I will be a President for all Americans’: Biden tweets after projected presidential win

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Election 2020, Decision 2020
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pass each other as Harris moves to the podium to speak during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pass each other as Harris moves to the podium to speak during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Joe Biden will defeat President Donald Trump to win the presidency, NBC News projected.

The former vice president amassed 273 Electoral College votes after winning Pennsylvania’s 20 electors, according to NBC News, surpassing the 270 needed to win the White House and defeat President Donald Trump.

After receiving news of his projected win, Biden, running mate Sen. Kamala Harris and President Donald Trump took to Twitter to share their reactions to the news.

Here’s what they had to say:

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: