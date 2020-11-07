‘I will be a President for all Americans’: Biden tweets after projected presidential win

Joe Biden will defeat President Donald Trump to win the presidency, NBC News projected.

The former vice president amassed 273 Electoral College votes after winning Pennsylvania’s 20 electors, according to NBC News, surpassing the 270 needed to win the White House and defeat President Donald Trump.

After receiving news of his projected win, Biden, running mate Sen. Kamala Harris and President Donald Trump took to Twitter to share their reactions to the news.

Here’s what they had to say:

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020