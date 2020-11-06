Toys for Tots in need of donations with higher requests for presents this holiday season

HOUSTON – Celebrating the holidays and unwrapping presents is a common practice for many of us, but the pandemic is making it tough for a lot of parents to put presents under their trees.

“For children, it can be hard to go through a holiday season and receive nothing,” said Marine Staff Sergeant Eric Quesada, the coordinator for Greater Houston Area Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots was founded by a Marine in 1957. The organization’s mission is to give donated toys to less fortunate kids during the holidays.

“The demand has been extremely high compared to previous years and in almost every single one of those requests I see something about job loss to COVID,” said Quesada.

In October, nearly 1,000 families in our area reached out requesting a toy donation for the holiday season, which is double the usual amount for October.

“So if you see this Toys for Tots box and you have the ability to donate, I would say it’s a great way to give back to our community,” said Quesada.

Virtue Tattoo in Meadows Place has requested a Toys for Tots box for the last for years.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that someone would go without something on Christmas or this time of year,” said owner Timothy Gooding.

Gooding said he is collecting hope and delivering inspiration to families he’ll never see.

“It can make you happy just dropping off a toy for someone you’ll never meet but you know in your heart it could make their whole year,” he said.

Houston Toys for Tots has partnered with Houston’s Children’s charity. Quesada said they are a huge help to their mission as they sort and distribute the toys.

If you would like to request a toy, find a place to donate, or request a donation box, visit here.