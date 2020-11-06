Kroger promises Houston workers raises, health benefits in $56M company investment

HOUSTON – Kroger announced it is investing $56 million in wage increases and health care benefits for its Houston associates.

“Kroger’s commitment to increase wages and ensure our associates have access to world-class affordable, secure and reliable health care benefits is a core priority for the company,” said Joe Kelley, president of Kroger’s Houston Division.

The decision on the investment was made after several months of failed negotiations between Kroger and UFCW Local 455, who refused to schedule a vote that would allow Kroger associates to vote an agreement that would improve the security and stability of past and future pension benefits by moving to a new variable annuity pension plan, which would include a nearly $1 billion investment by Kroger, according to a release.

“Our plan removes any uncertainty frontline associates experience with their current health and welfare trust fund plan,” Kelley said. “We believe this is the right path forward for our associates.”

Here are the following facts about Kroger’s investment in Houston associates, per a company news release: