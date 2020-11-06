Kroger promises Houston workers raises, health benefits in $56M company investment

HOUSTON – Kroger announced it is investing $56 million in wage increases and health care benefits for its Houston associates.
“Kroger’s commitment to increase wages and ensure our associates have access to world-class affordable, secure and reliable health care benefits is a core priority for the company,” said Joe Kelley, president of Kroger’s Houston Division.
The decision on the investment was made after several months of failed negotiations between Kroger and UFCW Local 455, who refused to schedule a vote that would allow Kroger associates to vote an agreement that would improve the security and stability of past and future pension benefits by moving to a new variable annuity pension plan, which would include a nearly $1 billion investment by Kroger, according to a release.
“Our plan removes any uncertainty frontline associates experience with their current health and welfare trust fund plan,” Kelley said. “We believe this is the right path forward for our associates.”
Here are the following facts about Kroger’s investment in Houston associates, per a company news release:
- Every frontline Houston associate will receive an increase in pay over the next six months. It’s unclear from the news release what employees will be considered frontline or how much the increase will be for each employee or how that increase in pay will be awarded.
- Kroger Houston says it will spend more than $75 million annually on health care for hourly associates.
- Kroger Houston associates will pay just $32 for individual coverage or $172 for family coverage each month in a company-administered plan. By comparison, the national average per month for individual coverage is $103 and $501 for family coverage, according to the 2019 Kaiser Family Foundation Employer Health Benefits Summary of Findings, 2019, Kroger noted in its news release.
- Kroger says it has offered to invest nearly $1 billion in a variable annuity pension plan to improve the stability and security of past and future pension benefits for 33,000 associates across 14 divisions, including Houston meat clerks.