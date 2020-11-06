Houston’s biggest cookware sale starts this Sunday

HOUSTON – For more than 20 years, Chantal Cookware has opened its Houston headquarters and warehouse to customers for three weekends in November. This year, to help with social distancing, the sale will run for 15 days straight, starting this Sunday, Nov. 8.

What: Chantal 2020 Warehouse Sale

From gift sets to high-quality cookware, most items in the Chantal warehouse will be half off or more. This is the only time of the year customers can shop in the warehouse. Chantal products are sold at stores like Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn and Target. The brand is most known for its brightly colored tea kettles and it’s enamel-coated steel pots and pans from Germany. Most of the inventory is priced at 50% to 75% off regular prices.

When: Starting Sunday, November 8 - Sunday, November 22, 2020

Open for 15 days straight.

Mondays through Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Chantal

5425 North Sam Houston Parkway West

Houston, Texas 77086