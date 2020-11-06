2 men shot at apartment complex in NW Harris County after returning from club, 1 dead: HCSO

HOUSTON – Two men were shot at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County Friday after returning from a club, deputies said. Investigators said one of the men is dead.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Timberwalk Apartments off Timber Creek Place Drive near Highway 6.

@HCSOTexas deputies are on the scene of a double shooting at the Timberwalk Apts, 5600 blk of Timber Creek Place Dr (near Hwy 6 & W. Little York). Preliminary info: 2 males shot inside an apt; one is deceased, the other transported to the hospital unk. condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/wKkpw5t9Kn — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 6, 2020

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from an argument that took place after a group of people went out to a club and came back to the apartment. Deputies said one person discharged a weapon and began shooting.

One man died at the scene and the other victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, deputies said.

Deputies believe most of the shooting took place inside the apartment but said one vehicle was struck by gunfire. Deputies said there were at least six people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. Authorities have not yet released the identification of a suspect or the victims.

Homicide Sgt J Brown with update for 5600 Timber Creek Place. https://t.co/3HN9iqkjwB — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 6, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.