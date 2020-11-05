Katy ISD closes elementary school for COVID-19 outbreak

KATY, TEXAS – Katy ISD closed Nottingham Country Elementary Thursday after a COVID-19 outbreak on campus.

Seventeen students and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district’s online dashboard.

Children switched to online learning Thursday through Monday.

The district sent a letter to parents saying officials would notify those who came in direct contact with the 22 people.

“Anyone who believes that they may have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 is advised to monitor their health, review Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) guidance and contact their personal physician if any symptoms develop,” the letter said.

Katy ISD closed Seven Lakes High School when at least 43 students tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The district said it’ll shutter schools when more than 10-percent of the population tests positive or when the spread is not easily contained.

Starting Friday, Katy ISD is offering free COVID-19 testing for students. It’ll be available weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the district’s Agricultural Science Center at 5801 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road. No appointments are necessary.

Friday was a scheduled district-wide holiday.

Classes at Nottingham Country Elementary were set to resume next Tuesday.