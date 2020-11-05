79ºF

Local News

John Lucas set to join staff of Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas

Randy McIlvoy, Sports Director

Tags: John Lucas, Rockets
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Assistant coach John Lucas II of the Houston Rockets looks on prior to the game between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Arena on October 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Assistant coach John Lucas II of the Houston Rockets looks on prior to the game between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Arena on October 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (2019 Michael Reaves)

HOUSTON – He was a former first round draft choice of the Rockets over 40 years ago so it’s only fitting that John Lucas will remain with the organization after the off-season changes.  

Lucas, who has been the Rockets director of player development, will remain on staff as an assistant under new Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas.

Lucas was on the short list as well along with Jeff Van Gundy in the search before the team settled on hiring Silas. His prior head coaching experience included stops in San Antonio, Cleveland and Philadelphia. Lucas is highly regarded within the team and well respected by the Rockets players.

Silas will address the media for the first time in a virtual zoom video call Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.