John Lucas set to join staff of Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas

HOUSTON – He was a former first round draft choice of the Rockets over 40 years ago so it’s only fitting that John Lucas will remain with the organization after the off-season changes.

Lucas, who has been the Rockets director of player development, will remain on staff as an assistant under new Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas.

Lucas was on the short list as well along with Jeff Van Gundy in the search before the team settled on hiring Silas. His prior head coaching experience included stops in San Antonio, Cleveland and Philadelphia. Lucas is highly regarded within the team and well respected by the Rockets players.

Silas will address the media for the first time in a virtual zoom video call Thursday afternoon.