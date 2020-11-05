Here are the best and easiest cash back and reward apps

HOUSTON – Cashback apps are the new coupons. If you’re not scanning receipts and earning money from purchases you’re already making, you are missing out.

Here are some of the easiest to use cashback apps and websites that can help you earn hundreds of dollars.

Just install it on your phone and snap a picture of every receipt you get. You can earn points from any receipt from any store. You’ll get at least 25 points for every grocery store receipt.

If you purchase certain items featured on the app, you get extra points. One thousand points equal one dollar. You can redeem those points for gift cards to retailers like Amazon or even a Mastercard or Visa gift card.

Nina Wood from Texas City let her points accrue before she claimed a $35 Amazon e-gift card. The fastest way to earn points on the app is by referring people. Fetch members earn 2,000 for every friend they refer and their friends will get 2,000 too when they scan their first receipt.

You can also link your Amazon account and email to get points from Fetch for online purchases as well.

Lisa Carr and her husband are hooked on Rakuten. Through this website (formerly EBates), you can earn cash back every time you shop. Rakuten has more than three thousand retailer partners. When you buy something, for example, at Old Navy, just shop through the Rakuten portal to earn 5% of your purchase back. Every quarter, Rakuten will mail you a check or send your earnings to your Paypal account.

Carr has earned $737.73 since she started using the app in 2016. Rakuten’s extension that you can add to your browser makes sure you never miss the cashback. It will alert you if there are cashback offers from a specific retailer before you check out. All you have to do is click “Activate Rebate” to get the money. You can still use any promo codes or coupons you have along with the cashback from Rakuten.

You can also earn $30 every time you refer a friend.

Rakuten is always changing the amount you can get back in rewards. Just in time for holiday shopping, Rakuten is giving you 11% cashback on Nov. 11. On Thanksgiving Day, you’ll earn 15% cashback at most retailers.

This is not a new site, but UPromise is another online shopping portal that gives you money every time you make purchases from certain partner stores, as long as you click through to those retailers through the UPromise site.

You can also get a UPromise credit card for extra rewards or link your own credit card to get automatic cash back when you eat at partner restaurants and shop at their stores.

One KPRC 2 executive producer has earned $8,403.52 since 2002 from UPromise.