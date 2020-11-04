Video shows moment four men storm pawnshop, use sledgehammer during attempted robbery, police say

HOUSTON – Police are asking for help identifying the people involved in a robbery in northwest Houston.

The incident happened around noon on Oct. 21 at an EZ Pawn on Antoine Drive near Golden Forest Drive, authorities said.

Surveillance video showed the moment four men backed up to the business, ran inside and started smashing a display.

According to police, one man held the door while one hit the glass with the sledgehammer and a second try to remove the glass with a crowbar. At some point, fourth man had to step in and pull the glass out of the way because it was too durable, authorities said.

The suspects took some items from inside the case and other items that were out in the open before fleeing the scene in a white, 2000-2005 model Chevrolet Malibu, according to authorities.

Police said the group has been involved in 10 other similar robberies. The men are all described as Black and of average height.

Here are the individual descriptions provided by police:

Suspect 1: About 5 10, 180-200 pounds, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, white shirt wrapped around his face, black hat with a gray stripe around the crown of the hat.

Suspect 2: About 5-05 to 5-07, 120-135 pounds, wearing a black and gray Nike ‘Swoosh’ jacket, red pants with white stripes running down the leg, white and black shoes, white face mask.

Suspect 3: About 5-05 to 5-07, 135-150 pounds, wearing a camouflage hooded sweater, black pants, white socks, with black and white slide sandals, blue medical-style face mask.

Suspect 4: Black male, wearing a black hooded sweater with a graphic on the chest, black pants with a white stripe down the leg, black shoes, and a facemask.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of these4 men. Anyone with information can call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at Crime-stoppers.org