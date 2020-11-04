Houston-area businesses boarding up doors, windows on Election Day

HOUSTON – As Americans across the nation wait for the highly anticipated 2020 presidential race results, many businesses are in fear of potential protests following the election results.

Many businesses in the Galleria, River Oaks and downtown have boarded its buildings Tuesday afternoon. KPRC 2 reached out for comment to a few businesses.

The fashion retailer Moncler said their corporate office told them to board up as a preventative measure due to losses over the last few months during protests and riots.

Houston businesses aren’t the only ones boarding up. In Austin, several stores on South Congress Avenue, which is down the street from the State Capital, have also boarded up over fears of protests.