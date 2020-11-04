Have you seen this car? Police searching after man shot, killed in midday shooting in east Houston

HOUSTON – Do you recognize this Kia?

Vehicle Houston police say was used in a deadly shooting in Houston.

Houston police said the shooter drove up in this vehicle, got out of it and then shot Brandon Bernard. It all happened on in the 200 block of Owens Street around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, police said. The driver who investigators shot the 28-year-old is described by Houston police as a “Black male with dreadlocks having red tips.”

He then fled in the gray, four-door Kia.

Police said Bernard died at the scene. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.