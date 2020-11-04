69ºF

Atlas V rocket launch scrubbed after ground system valve problem, UCL says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

ULA's Atlas V vertical at Cape Canaveral (Twitter: @ulalaunch)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The United Launch Alliance has scrubbed its launch of the Atlas V rocket Wednesday afternoon after a ground system valve problem.

According to a news release, the rocket had planned to carry a classified spacecraft payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, which manages the U.S. government’s fleet of spy satellites.

The agency said the rocket had to undergo some repairs after the launch was delayed. It was rolled back out on the launch pad in Cape Canaveral on Tuesday.

The launch was supposed to take place seven miles from the visitor complex from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida and set to launch just before 5 p.m.

This would have been the NRO’s 29th launch in partnership with ULA, alongside other mission partners at U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center and the 45th Space Wing, according to a news release.

The goal for the satellite is to provide global coverage against a wide range of intelligence requirements, carry out research and development efforts, and assist emergency and disaster relief efforts in the U.S. and around the world, according to a news release.

