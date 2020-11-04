Ask 2: What do police consider to be aggressive driving?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What do police consider to be aggressive driving?

Answer: Operating a vehicle in a way that endangers people or property is aggressive driving. Road rage occurs when behavior becomes violent. If you get caught you can be fined up to $200 for each violation, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Tips to avoid aggressive driving:

Stay calm. Keep your emotions in check.

Plan ahead and anticipate delays.

Focus on your own driving. Be cautious and considerate.

Avoid creating a situation that may cause provocation.

Give angry drivers plenty of room.

Avoid eye contact.

Use the left lane only when passing.

Use your horn sparingly.

Don’t tailgate or flash your lights behind someone.

Don’t yell obscenities or make inappropriate hand gestures, and don’t respond to drivers who do.

If you’re concerned for your safety, call 911