Ask 2: What do police consider to be aggressive driving?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.
Question: What do police consider to be aggressive driving?
Answer: Operating a vehicle in a way that endangers people or property is aggressive driving. Road rage occurs when behavior becomes violent. If you get caught you can be fined up to $200 for each violation, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Tips to avoid aggressive driving:
- Stay calm. Keep your emotions in check.
- Plan ahead and anticipate delays.
- Focus on your own driving. Be cautious and considerate.
- Avoid creating a situation that may cause provocation.
- Give angry drivers plenty of room.
- Avoid eye contact.
- Use the left lane only when passing.
- Use your horn sparingly.
- Don’t tailgate or flash your lights behind someone.
- Don’t yell obscenities or make inappropriate hand gestures, and don’t respond to drivers who do.
- If you’re concerned for your safety, call 911
