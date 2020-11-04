74ºF

Local News

Ask 2: What do police consider to be aggressive driving?

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

Tags: Traffic, Driving, Aggressive Drivers, Ask 2 Traffic
photo

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What do police consider to be aggressive driving?

Answer: Operating a vehicle in a way that endangers people or property is aggressive driving. Road rage occurs when behavior becomes violent. If you get caught you can be fined up to $200 for each violation, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Tips to avoid aggressive driving:

  • Stay calm. Keep your emotions in check.
  • Plan ahead and anticipate delays.
  • Focus on your own driving. Be cautious and considerate.
  • Avoid creating a situation that may cause provocation.
  • Give angry drivers plenty of room.
  • Avoid eye contact.
  • Use the left lane only when passing.
  • Use your horn sparingly.
  • Don’t tailgate or flash your lights behind someone.
  • Don’t yell obscenities or make inappropriate hand gestures, and don’t respond to drivers who do.
  • If you’re concerned for your safety, call 911

_

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.