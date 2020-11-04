80ºF

Ask 2: How many City Pride Signs can a city have?

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

TxDOT developed the City Pride Sign Program to give cities the opportunity to display the names and logos of their civic organizations along state highways without interfering with official highway signs.
HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How many City Pride Signs can a city have?

Answer: A city may install one City Pride Sign per highway entering the city.

The Texas Department of Transportation developed the “City Pride Sign Program” to give cities the opportunity to display the names and logos of their civic organizations along state highways without interfering with official highway signs.

