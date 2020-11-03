SCHOOL CLOSURES: All the Houston-area school districts that will be closed on Election Day

HOUSTON – There are several Houston area school districts that will be closed Tuesday for Election Day.
Here are the following closures for Nov. 3:
- Houston Independent School District
- Aldine Independent School District
- Alief Independent School District
- Clear Creek Independent School District
- Pasadena Independent School District
- Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District - remote learning since many campuses are polling centers
- Galena Park Independent School District
- Humble Independent School District
- Klien Independent School District
- Montgomery Independent School District
- Spring Independent School District
- Spring Branch Independent School District - Virtual learning day
- Tomball Independent School District
- Waller Independent School District