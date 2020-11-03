44ºF

Local News

SCHOOL CLOSURES: All the Houston-area school districts that will be closed on Election Day

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Election day, local, voting, decision 2020, school closure, education
photo

HOUSTON – There are several Houston area school districts that will be closed Tuesday for Election Day.

Here are the following closures for Nov. 3:

  • Houston Independent School District
  • Aldine Independent School District
  • Alief Independent School District
  • Clear Creek Independent School District
  • Pasadena Independent School District
  • Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District - remote learning since many campuses are polling centers
  • Galena Park Independent School District
  • Humble Independent School District
  • Klien Independent School District
  • Montgomery Independent School District
  • Spring Independent School District
  • Spring Branch Independent School District - Virtual learning day
  • Tomball Independent School District
  • Waller Independent School District

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: