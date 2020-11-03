Outdoor kitchen explosion sends 3 people, including toddler, to hospital in Porter, officials say

PORTER, Texas – Three people, including a toddler, were hospitalized after an outdoor kitchen explosion at a home in Montgomery County Monday afternoon, according to the Porter Fire Department.

The explosion was reported at 5:35 p.m. in the backyard of a home in the 19300 block of Riverwalk in the Riverwalk Subdivision in Porter.

Officials said a 46-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-month old toddler were all burned in the explosion and taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

Firefighters said the home was not damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.