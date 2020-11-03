44ºF

Outdoor kitchen explosion sends 3 people, including toddler, to hospital in Porter, officials say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Port firefighters investigate an outdoor kitchen explosion at a home in Montgomery County on Nov. 2, 2020.
Port firefighters investigate an outdoor kitchen explosion at a home in Montgomery County on Nov. 2, 2020. (KPRC 2)

PORTER, Texas – Three people, including a toddler, were hospitalized after an outdoor kitchen explosion at a home in Montgomery County Monday afternoon, according to the Porter Fire Department.

The explosion was reported at 5:35 p.m. in the backyard of a home in the 19300 block of Riverwalk in the Riverwalk Subdivision in Porter.

Officials said a 46-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-month old toddler were all burned in the explosion and taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

Firefighters said the home was not damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

