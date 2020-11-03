Man charged with murder in deadly church parking lot stabbing in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A man is now charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of another man in southwest Houston in late September.

Daniel Wayne Wilson, 28, is accused of stabbing Christian Abram Ross, 24, in the 3200 block of Boynton Drive around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Houston police detectives said witnesses reported seeing a man stabbing Ross over and over in a church parking lot. The assault continued into the roadway of West Orem Drive before Ross fled to a nearby neighborhood. The man chased Ross, police said, eventually catching him in the backyard of the home on Boynton, where he then used a metal baseball bat to continue the assault.

Ross was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital where he died.

Wilson was arrested after an investigation on Oct. 21.