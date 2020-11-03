Justice Department will send election monitors to Harris, Waller counties for Election Day

HOUSTON – The Justice Department announced that it will once again send election monitors from its Civil Rights Division to Harris and Waller Counties for Election Day.

The Justice Department has previously monitored jurisdictions in the field on Election Day. The department also stated that it will take complaints from the public regarding possible voting violations through its call center.

“Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans,” said Eric S. Dreiband, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division. “Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment. The work of the Civil Rights Division around each federal general election is a continuation of its historical mission to ensure that all of our citizens can freely exercise this most fundamental American right.”

On Election Day, the Civil Rights Division plans to send personnel to 44 jurisdictions in 18 states to monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws:

Coconino County, Arizona

Maricopa County, Arizona

Navajo County, Arizona

Los Angeles County, California

Orange County, California

Broward County, Florida

Duval County, Florida

Hillsborough County, Florida

Miami-Dade County, Florida

Orange County, Florida

Palm Beach County, Florida

Fulton County, Georgia

Gwinnett County, Georgia

City of Chicago, Illinois

Cook County, Illinois

Montgomery County, Maryland

City of Boston, Massachusetts

City of Lowell, Massachusetts

City of Malden, Massachusetts

City of Quincy, Massachusetts

City of Springfield, Massachusetts

City of Detroit, Michigan

City of Eastpointe, Michigan

City of Flint, Michigan

City of Hamtramck, Michigan

City of Highland Park, Michigan

City of Jackson, Michigan

Shelby Township, Michigan

City of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Bergen County, New Jersey

Middlesex County, New Jersey

Bernalillo County, New Mexico

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

Wake County, North Carolina

Cuyahoga County, Ohio

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

Lehigh County, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

Richland County, South Carolina

Harris County, Texas

Waller County, Texas

Fairfax County, Virginia

Prince William County, Virginia

City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

According to a press release, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website or by phone at 800-253-3931.

Those with questions or complaints related to the ADA may call the department’s information line at 800-514-0301 or 800-514-0383, or submit a complaint through a link on the department’s ADA website.