Justice Department will send election monitors to Harris, Waller counties for Election Day

HOUSTON – The Justice Department announced that it will once again send election monitors from its Civil Rights Division to Harris and Waller Counties for Election Day.
The Justice Department has previously monitored jurisdictions in the field on Election Day. The department also stated that it will take complaints from the public regarding possible voting violations through its call center.
“Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans,” said Eric S. Dreiband, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division. “Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment. The work of the Civil Rights Division around each federal general election is a continuation of its historical mission to ensure that all of our citizens can freely exercise this most fundamental American right.”
On Election Day, the Civil Rights Division plans to send personnel to 44 jurisdictions in 18 states to monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws:
- Coconino County, Arizona
- Maricopa County, Arizona
- Navajo County, Arizona
- Los Angeles County, California
- Orange County, California
- Broward County, Florida
- Duval County, Florida
- Hillsborough County, Florida
- Miami-Dade County, Florida
- Orange County, Florida
- Palm Beach County, Florida
- Fulton County, Georgia
- Gwinnett County, Georgia
- City of Chicago, Illinois
- Cook County, Illinois
- Montgomery County, Maryland
- City of Boston, Massachusetts
- City of Lowell, Massachusetts
- City of Malden, Massachusetts
- City of Quincy, Massachusetts
- City of Springfield, Massachusetts
- City of Detroit, Michigan
- City of Eastpointe, Michigan
- City of Flint, Michigan
- City of Hamtramck, Michigan
- City of Highland Park, Michigan
- City of Jackson, Michigan
- Shelby Township, Michigan
- City of Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Bergen County, New Jersey
- Middlesex County, New Jersey
- Bernalillo County, New Mexico
- Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
- Wake County, North Carolina
- Cuyahoga County, Ohio
- Allegheny County, Pennsylvania
- Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
- Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania
- Richland County, South Carolina
- Harris County, Texas
- Waller County, Texas
- Fairfax County, Virginia
- Prince William County, Virginia
- City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
According to a press release, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website or by phone at 800-253-3931.
Those with questions or complaints related to the ADA may call the department’s information line at 800-514-0301 or 800-514-0383, or submit a complaint through a link on the department’s ADA website.