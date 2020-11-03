Investigators, families continue search for two missing Angleton High School students

ANGLETON, Texas – It’s one of the worst experiences parents can endure. A child missing with barely a trace -- and not many leads to go on.

“Anybody that’s watching, just help us find our child and the other girl that is missing,” said Abigail Morgan, one of the missing girls' mother.

Abigail and Jared Morgan are looking for their 16-year-old daughter Jaryn who’s been missing along with her friend, 15-year-old Emily Golden. The last time anyone saw them was last Tuesday at Angleton High School where they attend. Jaryn’s mother said the morning her daughter left for school everything seemed normal. They were discussing the upcoming weekend.

“We were talking that morning about what she was going to be for Halloween on Saturday,” Abigail Morgan said. “We were coming up with little different puns, like a pun Halloween costume.”

That was the last conversation they had. The last time anyone has heard from either girl was Tuesday night when 15-year-old Emily texted her mother saying “I’m OK, I’ll be home tonight.”

Neither girl has been home since last Tuesday.

Investigators with Angleton ISD police say they believe the girls' disappearance was planned, but that something may have gone wrong with that plan. Regardless, the Morgans just want to hear from their daughter.

“We love you,” Abigail Morgan said. “Just please come home, or call us just to let us know you’re OK.”

Investigators told KPRC 2 that they have received records from one of the girl’s phones and it has pinged in Houston, Pasadena, even Conroe and most recently again near downtown Houston but the search to get them back to Angleton continues.