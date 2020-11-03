2 people pulled from crash involving fluid spill in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON – Emergency workers pulled two people from a crash involving a fluid spill Tuesday in northwest Houston, authorities said.

The crash happened in the 10000 block of West Gulf Bank at Beltway 8 in Houston.

The two people were transported to area hospitals in stable condition, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

Hazmat and Harris County pollution control are on-scene working to contain fluids spilled in the incident. Authorities did not say what fluids were spilled.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for an extended amount of time. Use an alternate route.