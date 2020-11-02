Here is how families in need can apply for Harris County’s $40 million COVID-19 Relief Fund

HOUSTON – Harris County is offering financial relief to families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each family will receive $1,200 to be used on emergency expenses, such as housing, food, utilities and healthcare.

The COVID-19 assistance fund is $40 million. The county hopes to help 33,000 families.

“This program structure is such that we have an open application. Those are going to be across five days after the application period closes, we’re going to randomize the applicants, and we’re going to select up to the number we can serve, we expect it to be close to 17,000 in this round,” said Bart Ferrell with Catholic Charities of Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

To be eligible, people must live in Harris County and have not yet received COVID-19 assistance funds from the county.

One family member must be enrolled in a public assistance program, such as Medicaid, or the household income must be less than 60-percent of the median family income.

People must also be able to prove hardship.

“We see the need is really great during this time of the pandemic. We’re really excited to partner with Harris County to reach those who are most vulnerable, who need to help the most and who are suffering because maybe they lost their job,” said Ferrell.

People can apply Monday through Friday, November 6.

Applicants will be selected randomly. To apply, visit catholiccharitieshelp.org.