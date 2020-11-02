Chapel dedicated in honor of fallen Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

NASSAU BAY, Texas – A Nassau Bay police officer who died in the line of duty last December is being remembered with a building dedication in her honor.

Sergeant Kaila Sullivan was a 16-year veteran who was killed while trying to arrest a suspect. She was the first Nassau Bay officer to be killed in the line of duty.

On Saturday, her family got to see a once Presbyterian Church-turned-museum become the Kaila M. Sullivan Chapel and Hall.

“It was just overwhelming just that this community has so much love and it’s just all about the community and she loved this community,” said Sullivan’s widow, Tracey Sullivan.

Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adria Garcia said it is the first or one of the first county facilities to be named in honor of a member of the LGBT community and one of the few named in honor of a fallen officer

According to I-45 now, the space “has been updated and includes a small chapel, reception area and updated restrooms and a kitchen to be able to host weddings and other ceremonies.”

The hall is already booked for weddings and other ceremonies.