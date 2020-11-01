Shooting between 2 people causes stampede at Memorial City Mall, police say

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating after two people shot at each other at Memorial City Mall, officials said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 2:25 p.m. outside a Target at Memorial City Mall.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said the two suspects fired several gunshots during the shootout.

Acevedo said the shooting caused people to trample over each other and that two people suffered minor injures during the stampede. Acevedo said one victim was treated at the scene and the other was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Police said no one was struck by gunfire.

Police reviewed surveillance video and were able to identify the suspects' vehicles. No arrests have been made.

Acevedo said there is no threat to the store or mall and the scene is secured.

Watch the police briefing below:

Chief @ArtAcevedo Media Briefing on Shooting Incident at 984 Gessner Rd https://t.co/PtMpMl4JGL — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2020