‘It was just God’s work': 2 women pulled from car moments before it burst into flames

HOUSTON, Texas – Two women were pulled to safety moments before their car bust into flames.

A multi-vehicle crash occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Houston police. An Uber transporting the women home was traveling northbound on the Eastex Freeway, near Jefferson, when a truck collided with it. The Uber, a sedan, crashed into the center divider and caught fire. Another car was also involved the crash.

Clarence Shelvin said he saw the crash happen while he was driving.

“All of a sudden we saw cars coming from all directions and crashing through the wall and everything,” Shelvin said.

He stopped at the scene of the burning wreck, recruited several men and teamed up with them to rescue the women trapped inside the sedan.

“Once I saw the car was wrecked real bad, I knew there was a gas tank right in the back," Shelvin said. “I knew at anytime there was going to be an explosion.”

After pulling the women from the Uber, the vehicle burst into flames and an "explosion went all over the place,” Shelvin said.

One woman suffered minor injuries in the crash. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

“It was just God’s work and they’re alive,” Shelvin said. “I’m happy. Thank you Lord Jesus Christ I was able to pull them out, me and two other couple of guys, and that’s the most important thing that I could do tonight.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.