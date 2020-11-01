Houston police searching for missing 63-year-old man with dementia

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police are searching for a 63-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who was reported missing.

Esteban Torres, was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 28 leaving the Harris County Joint Processing Center, located at 700 N San Jacinto St., on foot, according to police.

Torres is described as a Hispanic male weighing 165 pounds and standing 5′6′' tall with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a white coat and black jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.