Houston police searching for 9-year-old last seen in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – UPDATE: The 9-year-old was found safe at a friend’s house, according to police.

The Houston Police Department is searching for a juvenile reported missing in Houston.

Kenyon Obryant, 9, was last seen Friday leaving the 800 block of West Greens Road in an unknown direction, according to police.

Hernandez is described as a Black Hispanic male weighing 110 pounds and standing 4′9′' tall with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and gold shorts and flip on shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.