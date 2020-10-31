Houston Newsmakers: Cornyn confident but not comfortable

His lead in the polls against opponent MJ Hegar is between 5 & 10 percentage points, depending on which poll you look at, but Senator John Cornyn (R) is not breathing easier. “If you run for political office and you feel comfortable before an election, you’re doing something wrong,” he said. On this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall, Senator Cornyn offers up thoughts on a number of issues.

Opponent MJ Hegar: “Her policies put her way out of the mainstream in Texas.”

Why no COVID Relief stimulus was agreed on: “It was really a political decision made by Speaker Pelosi and others that they wanted people to frankly, continue to be hurting.”

On whether we have “turned the corner with COVID”: “Until we get a vaccine, we’re not going to get this in the rear-view mirror.”

On the source of polarization: “There’s some people that never really believed that President Trump was legitimately elected and that’s been a problem.”

Also, the choice to prioritize the naming a Supreme Court Justice ahead of passing a COVID Stimulus, the fate of the Affordable Care Act and what Republicans are proposing as a replacement and much more on this week’s program.

Former Harris County GOP Chair Paul Simpson and former Houston City Council Member Carroll Robinson (KPRC)

Looking ahead to Election Day:

Election night coverage will be robust here on KPRC with online and on air results for the national and local races. Our coverage will include the input from former Houston City Council member and HCC Trustee Carroll Robinson an former chair of the Harris County GOP Paul Simpson. They join the program this week to spotlight some of the key races to keep an eye on for election night.

