Fort Bend County clinches second-highest early voter turnout rate among Texas' largest urban counties

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County clinched the second-highest early voter turnout rate among Texas' most populous urban counties, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office.

A count from the agency showed 327,865 people, or 67.97 percent of registered voters cast their ballots early in Fort Bend County. That far outpaces the 52.7 percent early voting turnout in 2016 and the 47.61 percent early voting turnout in 2012.

Additionally, the early-voting turnout in Fort Bend County has surpassed the county’s total voting turnout for the 2016 election. Four years ago, 261,761 Fort Bend County residents voted in the election.

Regarding the early voter turnout rate, Fort Bend County surpassed many of the state’s largest urban counties, including the two most populous, Harris County, where 57.91 percent of the county’s registered voters cast their ballots early, and Dallas County, where 57.17 percent of the county’s registered voters cast their ballots early, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office.

Collin County is the only urban Texas county with a higher early voting turnout rate than Fort Bend County. There, 69.19 percent of registered voters cast their ballot early.

“Our neighbors, friends, and family members in Fort Bend County are excited about participating in this historic election and continue to lead the State,” Fort Bend County Judge KP George said in a statement. “By extending our hours, expanding our polling locations, and providing every resource we can to voters - we see clear, positive results.”

Here is the percentage of registered voters who cast their ballots early in the state’s most populous urban counties:

Collin County: 69.19 percent of registered voters cast their ballot early Fort Bend County: 67.97 percent of registered voters cast their ballots early Denton County: 67.4 percent of registered voters cast their ballots early Travis County: 64.23 percent of registered voters cast their ballots early Tarrant County: 60.16 percent of registered voters cast their ballots early Harris County: 57.91 percent of registered voters cast their ballot early Dallas County: 57.17 percent of registered voters cast their ballot early Bexar County: 53.85 percent of registered voters cast their ballot early Hidalgo County: 48.15 percent of registered voters cast their ballot early El Paso County: 45.39 percent of registered voters cast their ballot early

Click here to view the early voting turnout rate for each of the state’s 254 counties.

Do you plan to vote in Fort Bend County on Election Day?

Use Fort Bend County’s interactive map or download its full Election Day polling location list to find a voting center near you.

Fort Bend County County polling locations will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

More election information is available on the Fort Bend County Elections Administration’s website.