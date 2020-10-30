‘We will not be stopped’: Local church determined to serve despite heavy building damage

A local Houston Pastor said his church might be structurally damaged but his congregation is determined to give back.

“We may be bent but we aren’t broken,” said Pastor Ronald Smith of New Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

On Sept. 13, a car plowed through the front of the church and created significant damage to the sanctuary. Despite the damage, Smith said that the church opted to move forward with a free food distribution event.

Friday morning, members of the church handed out more than 40,000 pounds of beef and chicken as well as other pantry items and school supplies.

“Though damaged, the church is in us and that’s why this movement is going on today,” said Pastor Smith, “Cars lined up because we are able to serve and we will not be stopped.”