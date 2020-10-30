70ºF

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back! Daylight saving time ends Nov. 1

Samara Perez, Digital Contributor

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Alarm clock
Alarm clock (Pixabay)

The end of daylight saving time, also known as “fall back”, is right around the corner.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday Nov. 1, which means clocks must be turned back one hour.

In effect, sunrise and sunset will be one hour earlier.

Texas lawmakers and lawmakers from other states have been fighting to abolish daylight saving time for years. Their mission is to end the time change and have a bill that establishes standard time year-round.

Daylight savings time will begin again on Mar. 14, 2021.

