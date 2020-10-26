1 killed, another injured in shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in southwest Houston, according to police.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. on Sharpview Drive just south of Bellaire Boulevard and Wilcrest, authorities said.

Westside officers are on a shooting at 10000 Sharpview Dr. Two Gunshot victims. One is deceased, and the other was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.#HouNews

CC4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 26, 2020

According to a KPRC 2 photographer at the scene, the shooting looks like it happened at a house across the street from Wilcrest Baptist Church.

Police are still working to learn more about the shooting and what led up to it.

This is a developing story.