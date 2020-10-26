79ºF

Local News

1 killed, another injured in shooting in southwest Houston

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Police investigate a shooting in southwest Houston on Oct. 26, 2020.
Police investigate a shooting in southwest Houston on Oct. 26, 2020. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in southwest Houston, according to police.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. on Sharpview Drive just south of Bellaire Boulevard and Wilcrest, authorities said.

According to a KPRC 2 photographer at the scene, the shooting looks like it happened at a house across the street from Wilcrest Baptist Church.

Police are still working to learn more about the shooting and what led up to it.

This is a developing story.

