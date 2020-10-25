Houston’s Nigerian community hosts protest in support of the End SARS movement

HOUSTON – Momentum is growing on an outcry for justice in Nigeria, where more than 50 civilians have been killed during peaceful protests.

In Houston, Congressman Al Green joined the Coalition Against Human Rights Abuse and the Houston Nigerian community to protest the killings on Saturday.

“They say enough is enough,” said Green. “It is time for us to let Nigeria know we will not allow human rights to be ignored.”

“People who look like me are dying everyday,” said a Houston resident.

The End SARS movement calls for an end to violence and police brutality being done by the special anti-robbery squad in the west African country.

The movement has been viral on social media for days.