'A lot of jealousy:’ Close friend of 20-year-old woman killed in Cypress speaks out

The past week has been tough on those who knew Julie De La Garza, a 20-year-old shot in the face in the Cypress Spring area last Sunday.

According to officials, Garza was riding with her boyfriend when her ex-boyfriend reportedly began firing at the vehicle. She was rushed to a nearby emergency room, where she was transported to the hospital and later died.

Garza boyfriend’s sister, Rio Gonzales, said Garza was like a sister to her.

“She was real sweet," said Gonzales. "It was her smile and brown eyes that just drew people to her she was the kind of girl that when you hangout with her you didn’t want to stop.”

Gonzales said she is also familiar with the suspected shooter, who has been identified as Mann Austin Hayes. He has been charged with murder.

“Austin had his problems," Gonzales said. “He slept at my house before. We’ve taken care of him before. He was a friend of ours. He was Julie’s ex-boyfriend, and I think there was a lot of jealousy there.”

However, investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.

Gonzales said her brother is still shaken by what happened. She said they miss her more with each passing day.