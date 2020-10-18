Woman shot in the head after ex-boyfriend reportedly targets vehicle in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – A woman in her 20s was shot in the head Sunday afternoon after a possible domestic dispute in Cypress, officials said.

While they previously reported that the incident was related to road rage, officials said the woman and her current boyfriend were driving in a truck when an ex-boyfriend began shooting. The woman was hit, but it is unclear who was driving the vehicle at the time or who was the target.

Investigators said the couple drove to an HCA Houston ER clinic near the Northwest Freeway and Fry Road, which was five minutes away from where the shooting occurred. The truck was discovered at the ER with the back window blown out.

Cy-Fair Fire Department and Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call after 2 p.m. Investigators said the emergency crew conducted CPR on the woman and were able to get a pulse. The woman was transported via Life Flight to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are searching for the ex-boyfriend.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.