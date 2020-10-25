2 onboard aircraft killed in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An aircraft crashed Sunday in a residential neighborhood in Montgomery County, killing two people in the plane, according to authorities.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Elm Street and Linnwood Drive, southwest of Patton Village.

The plane is described as a fixed wing single-engine aircraft.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - @TxDPSSoutheast Troopers responded to a Fixed Wing Single-Engine (N26136) plane crash in the neighborhood of Linnwood/Elm St. Two confirmed fatalities identities unknown. Area secure, FAA en route and lead agency for investigation. pic.twitter.com/NAV8andmWc — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) October 25, 2020

Authorities have not yet determined the identities of the victims, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which will lead the investigation into the crash, is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.