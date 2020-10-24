New open-air restaurant, The Sporting Club, opens on Washington Avenue

HOUSTON – Have you been looking for a new place for date night or late-night drinks?

A new open-air lounge, The Sporting Club, opened Thursday on Washington Avenue at Roy Street. The restaurant is at 5102 Washington Avenue.

The menu at The Sporting Club focuses on fresh seafood, light coastal Italian bites and upscale spins on classic bar favorites, including salads, pizzas and desserts. Signature menu items include flavored broiled oysters, Fritto Misto, red snapper ceviche and a 2-tiered seafood Tower.

“We are excited to bring the all-new concept of The Sporting Club to the Washington Corridor,” said Dan Wierck, the owner of the parent-company SoClutch Group. “The high-energy restaurant is sure to be a food and drink destination in the area, providing a unique dining experience for each guest.

The 8,000-square-foot space showcases a gardenesque design with a 2,400-square-foot retractable roof. The dining space features exposed brick from the original building with opulent crystal chandeliers, antique mirrors, natural weaving and topiary wallpaper line the textured walls. It also includes pops of avocado green, brass and rattan accents throughout the open floor plan.

The 360-degree marble bar touts six 42-inch screens paired together to create the illusion of one large viewing platform.

The restaurant opens daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. with weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a chef-driven menu by executive chef EJ Miller. While Ladies of Libation, Laurie Harvey and Kris Sowell were tapped for the cocktail list.

The full menu is available through 11 p.m., while late-night pizza is served until 2 a.m.