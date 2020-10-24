Intoxicated driver sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing woman in crash in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A man received a 20-year prison sentence after driving his vehicle while intoxicated and causing a crash that killed a woman in The Woodlands.

Terry Gilbert Lafon, 36, was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid, which resulted in the woman’s death on May 19, 2019, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said when Lafon was driving on Lake Woodlands, he ran a red light at the intersection of Pinecroft and crashed into Teresa Mcardle’s vehicle. After the crash, prosecutors said Lafon ran from the crash scene but was followed by a witness, who also called 911 to report the crash.

Mcardle was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries, prosecutors said.

Lafon escaped arrest the night of the crash and crashed his vehicle in River Plantation before he ran on foot, prosecutors said. He was later found and arrested, prosecutors said. Before the crash, prosecutors said it was discovered that Lafon had left a business in Hughes Landing after drinking to the point of intoxication and refused a witness’s offer of a ride home that night.

Lafon had a prior felony conviction for burglary in 2004, where he was sentenced to five years in prison.