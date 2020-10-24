HPD: 1 dead, another in critical condition following violent crash in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – One person was killed and another was severely injured in a violent crash in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened around 3:22 a.m. Saturday in the 13800 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Investigators said a red sedan was driving on the freeway at a high rate of speed. The driver exited at Scarsdale Boulevard, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Witnesses said the red sedan had been weaving in and out of traffic prior to the crash.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant, an adult female, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The woman is expected to survive, an officer at the scene said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.