Houston named among Top 20 rattiest cities in the nation, according to new study

HOUSTON – Rats are notorious in major cities like Chicago and New York.

But Houston still made the Top 20 rattiest cities, according to a 2020 list released by pest control company Orkin. Houston came in as No. 17, the same ranking from the previous year.

Chicago topped the list for the sixth consecutive time. Los Angeles and New York trailed second and third. While Washington D.C. and San Francisco closed out the Top 5.

Notably, Baltimore jumped to at No. 8.

The list of rodent-infested cities ranks metros by the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Here is the Top 20 rattiest cities:

1. Chicago

2. Los Angeles

3. New York

4. Washington D.C.

5. San Franciso

6. Detroit

7. Philadephia (+3)

8. Baltimore (+4)

9. Denver

10. Minneapolis (-2)

11. Cleveland, Oh. (-4)

12. Seattle (+1)

13. Boston (+1)

14. Atlanta (-3)

15. Indianapolis (+1)

16. Dallas-Fort Worth (-1)

17. Houston

18. Pittsburgh

19. San Diego (+13)

20. Miami (-1)

To view the complete list of 50 U.S. cities, visit here.