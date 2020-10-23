Over 10,000 pills containing Fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Fort Bend County

BEASLY, Texas – Fort Bend County authorities have taken a man into custody after they said they found thousands of pills containing Fentanyl hidden in his vehicle.

Part of the Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force conducted a traffic stop Friday on Highway 59 in Beasly. During that stop, authorities said they found “five containers of what was made to appear as 10,000+ Xanax tablets.”

Fort Bend County officials found 10,000 tablets of Fentanyl hidden in a vehicle. (Fort Bend County)

The containers were found hidden within “natural voids” of the vehicle, authorities said. Upon further investigation, authorities were able to determine that the tablets actually contained Fentanyl instead of Xanax.

Authorities determined the total street value of the drugs to be $150,000.

Luis Garcia, 49, of McAllen was taken into custody and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.