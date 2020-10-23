One person injured in massive fire at home in northeast Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – A woman in her 70s is recovering in the hospital after a massive blaze broke out at a home in northeast Houston Thursday, firefighters said.

Officials said a fire started at a home located in the 13300 block of Lake Terrace Drive around 10:17 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters said there were heavy flames and smoke coming from the garage area of the home.

According to firefighters, there were no fire hydrants in the area, so after two minutes, HFD ran out of water. Officials said the fire spread to multiple cars and a boat and then into the main house.

Houston firefighters said they requested mutual aid with Sheldon and Crosby and had to use tankers to get water. The fire took about an hour to tap out, officials said.

According to firefighters, all occupants in the house were able to evacuate on their own. One person was transported to the hospital with burn injuries, firefighters said.

HFD Arson is on scene and will determine cause and origin of the fire.