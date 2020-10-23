Here are some dangerous cleaning combos you want to look out for

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Coronavirus is causing Americans to rethink their sanitization skills, but surprisingly, two cleaners are not better than one! According to the CDC, there has been a 20.4% increase in calls to the Poison Control Center since this time last year.

Since we clean now more than ever, these are the items you should remember not to mix so you can avoid toxic concoctions:

Hydrogen peroxide and vinegar

When combined, peracetic acid is created, which can cause corrosion.

Don’t mix brands

If you run out of one drain cleaner and start to use another brand … don’t! They could potentially react, creating toxic fumes, and could cause an explosion inside the drain!

Vinegar and baking soda

While it’s not dangerous, placing the two in a sealed container can cause an explosion, since carbon dioxide is trying to escape.

Bleach and anything else

Combining bleach with anything other than water can result in chlorine gas, and if inhaled, causes a number of respiratory issues. Large quantities can knock you out, or even be fatal, like mixing bleach and rubbing alcohol.

Precautions

To stay safe, open nearby doors and windows, and wear gloves to avoid skin irritation and chemical burns.

If you bleach a surface, be sure to wash off with water before adding on any other cleaners.

If you do feel chest pain and shortness of breath, either seek medical attention, live chat with someone on www.poison.org or call the Poison Control Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.